Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $575,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $423.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.49, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $180.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

