Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Head-To-Head Survey

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 7 11 1 2.60 Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $214.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $59.3750, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Interactive Brokers Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $22.10 billion 3.36 $5.89 billion $14.62 12.91 Interactive Brokers Group $5.19 billion 20.81 $755.00 million $1.94 32.90

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Brokers Group. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Interactive Brokers Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 18.33% 11.07% 1.11% Interactive Brokers Group 9.78% 4.92% 0.53%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Interactive Brokers Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, digital channels, ATMs, and through phone-based customer contact centers. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Interactive Brokers Group



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

