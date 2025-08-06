Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 14.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 1.28% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 809,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,820,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124,857.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

