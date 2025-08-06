Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,934 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.22% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

