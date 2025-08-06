Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, anincreaseof202.7% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,743,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,743,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GGII opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Green Globe International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

Green Globe International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.