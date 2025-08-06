78,878 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 78,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.39.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.96. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $265.33 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

