Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $3.39 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,963,000 after acquiring an additional 504,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7%

MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $265.33 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.96. The stock has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,208. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

