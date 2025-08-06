Natural Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natural Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6%

ELV stock opened at $276.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.84 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

