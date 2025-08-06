Twin City Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.7% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after buying an additional 4,819,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

