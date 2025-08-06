iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

