Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 549,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,007,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 266,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $381.04 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $316.01 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.