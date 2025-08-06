Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,153 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

