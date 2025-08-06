Coign Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,911,000 after acquiring an additional 386,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.7%

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

