Blair William & Co. IL Sells 491 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average is $234.41. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

