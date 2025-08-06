McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $265.33 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.96. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

