Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.96.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,208. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

