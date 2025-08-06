McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of McDonald’s worth $1,556,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,501,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,304,965,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7%

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $265.33 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

