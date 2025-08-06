Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

