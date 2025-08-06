Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

