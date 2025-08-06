Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,006,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,012 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.