WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,594,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,503,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $997,136,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day moving average of $230.70. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

