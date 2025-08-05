Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $140 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,909 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $139,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

