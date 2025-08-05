Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9,748.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 175,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.