Costello Asset Management INC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 410.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,798,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,359,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,362,000 after purchasing an additional 169,140 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,732,000 after purchasing an additional 632,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

