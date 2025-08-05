The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

