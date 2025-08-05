Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd reduced its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group accounts for 1.5% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 15,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $267.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.21. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.