Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 150,160 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,160 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $106,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.