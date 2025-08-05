Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $11,960,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 18,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,476.09 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,571.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,081.53.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

