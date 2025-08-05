Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases 25,454 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,560,000 after acquiring an additional 208,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,347,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,048,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,436,000 after acquiring an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,285,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,190,000 after acquiring an additional 303,607 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

