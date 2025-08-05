Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $276.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $276.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

