GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Position Raised by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,311.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,276,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $276.13 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $276.85. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

