BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.6% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 287,218 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 281,282 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 901,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,323,000 after acquiring an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

