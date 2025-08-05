CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.62 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

