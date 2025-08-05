iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,088 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 451.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $199.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.27 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

