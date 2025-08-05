Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 466,971 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 466,971 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

