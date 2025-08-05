Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 17,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $997.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.76, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,724 shares of company stock worth $215,376,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

