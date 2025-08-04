XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Down 1.2%

EG opened at $331.65 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.88 and a 200-day moving average of $345.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.