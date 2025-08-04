Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,636,000 after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,507,000 after acquiring an additional 259,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.1%
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $122.37 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.