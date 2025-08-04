Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,968.9% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 77,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $309.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $220.11 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

