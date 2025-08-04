Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CAH opened at $155.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

