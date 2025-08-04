U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.90 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

