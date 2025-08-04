MWA Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MWA Asset Management grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.33.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $559.73 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.59 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.