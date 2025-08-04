Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,585,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 110,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,383.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,350.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,687.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,810.24.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,163.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total transaction of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,836,320. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.