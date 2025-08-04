LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $202.87.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

