Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after buying an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $288.64 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $306.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

