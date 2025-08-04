Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $7,318,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $179.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

