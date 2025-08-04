Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $96,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,498,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.70.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

