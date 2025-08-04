J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 24,921 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 929.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NetApp Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $101.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,976.84. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.