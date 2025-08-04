Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after acquiring an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after buying an additional 212,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,730,000 after buying an additional 636,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,692,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,464,000 after buying an additional 952,010 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 77.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

