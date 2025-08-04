OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $221.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

